Jessie J announces she’s pregnant in clip documenting growing baby bump

Jessie J has revealed that she is pregnant in an emotional Instagram video one year after she suffered a miscarriage.

The singer, 34, shared a video on Friday, January 6 documenting her pregnancy so far.

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, showed off her growing stomach in a series of snaps including doctors’ scans, pictures of her alongside her family and footage of her dancing as she cradles her baby bump.

The sweet clip began with a shot of her positive pregnancy test and is set to her song “Sunflower”.

