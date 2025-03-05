Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson cried as she revealed her unborn twins have a rare life-threatening condition.

The 33-year-old who is expecting identical twins with partner Zion Foster, took to Instagram to share a tearful update on her pregnancy on Wednesday (5 March).

She said: “The type of twins we are having are called Mono/Di twins, and with that, so normally, most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of. But when you have Mono/Di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta, which can lead to lots of complications.

“One of them being one baby might take all the nutrients, the other might, which is really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying and at the moment, I am currently pre stage TTTS, which is twin to twin transfusion, and I’m being monitored very closely.”