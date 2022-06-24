Russian pranksters trick JK Rowling into believing she was on a call with Zelensky

JK Rowling fell victim to Russian pranksters after they convinced her that she was speaking to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vovan and Lexus, a comedy duo famous for duping celebrities, released footage of a Zoom call with the writer on Russia's version of YouTube.

In the call, a voice claiming to be Zelensky speaks to Rowling without turning their camera on.

After speaking to the writer about sanctions and writing Harry Potter spells on missiles, the duo revealed themselves.

A spokesperson for Rowling told the Hollywood Reporter that the call was “distasteful”.

