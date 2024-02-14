Jennifer Lopez opens up about Ayo Edebiri’s podcast comments

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that Ayo Edebiri had "tears in her eyes" as she apologised for her past comments about the singer she said on a podcast.

It comes after the pair appeared on Saturday Night Live together earlier in February.

Before the show, years-old comments the 28-year-old actor had made about the 54-year-old hitmaker's talent and career resurfaced.

Speaking to Variety, Lopez said Edebiri had been "mortified" about the words she used.

"She came to my dressing room and apologised with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things," Lopez added.