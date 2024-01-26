Joe Wicks shares video of three-year-old son balancing on barbell and doing chin-ups

Joe Wicks has shared a video of his three-year-old son balancing on a barbell before doing a series of chin-ups.

The fitness guru’s son Marley can be seen hanging from the pull-up bar, before pulling himself up by his body weight several times.

The 38-year-old previously shared photos of his then seven-month-old daughter Leni hanging from a pull-up bar in Santa Monica in April last year.

In a caption on the video, posted on Thursday (25 January), the Body Coach said Marley had asked to exercise with him and had agreed as he wanted to be a “positive role model” to his son.