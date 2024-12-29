Judi Dench reveals heartbreaking tribute to Maggie Smith after death

Dame Judi Dench has revealed her sweet tribute in honour of her friend Dame Maggie Smith, who died in hospital aged 89 in September.

A special BBC tribute programme was broadcast on Saturday, 28 December on what would have been the Oscar-winning actor’s 90th birthday.

In the programme, Dame Judi, who is known for planting trees in memory of her friends who have died, revealed that Dame Maggie’s crab apple tree produced fruit on the day of her funeral.

“I had it in my pocket at her funeral, which was a very nice thing to have. We had such great times”, she added.

The pair worked together on various projects including 2004’s Ladies In Lavender and 1985’s A Room With A View.