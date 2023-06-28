Julian Sands: A look back at his career highlights

Julian Sands appeared in more than 150 films and TV series across his career, including several Oscar winners, before his death aged 65.

The actor had been missing for more than five months after failing to return from a hike in Californian mountains before his death was confirmed on Tuesday, 27 June, after human remains were found.

Sands made his big break in A Room With A View, a 1985 romantic period drama , later developing a penchant for horror flicks and excelling in roles for Gothic, Warlock and Arachnophobia.