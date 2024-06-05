Video shows Kanye West’s 300-acre Calabasas ranch in ruins

This video footage shows Kanye West’s 300-acre Calabasas ranch in ruins.

The $2.2 million property purchased by the rapper in 2018 is now uninhabited and falling apart.

The once-glamorous home in Southern California was the headquarters of his Donda Academy.

Parts of the main house’s roof and the front entrance are completely torn down.

The rapper has recently been spending time traveling the world with his wife, Bianca Censori.

According to reports, when they are in the US, they reportedly pay $20,000 a month for a two-bedroom penthouse in West Hollywood, Calif.