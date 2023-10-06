Kat Von D has shared a video of her baptism into Christianity, a year after renouncing witchcraft.

The tattoo artist shared the footage of the ceremony on her Instagram page. The clip was captioned with a simple cross.

The video shows the star dressed in a simple white robe as she takes part in the baptism.

The pastor says: “Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your profession of the Lord Jesus Christ, and in obedience to His Divine command, I baptise you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.”

The star is then completely submerged in water before coming out of the water and hugging her pastor.