ITV colleagues have sent messages of support to Kate Garraway after her husband Derek Draper died at the age of 56 following a long Covid battle.
Ms Garraway confirmed the death of “my darling husband” in a statement on Instagram on Friday 5 January.
Ms Garraway’s ITV colleagues have now sent messages of support to her live on-air following the sad announcement earlier today.
Kaye Adams fought back tears as she read out Ms Garraway’s statement on Friday’s Loose Women, while panel members Linda Robson and Olivia Attwood also paid tribute.
Garden shed collapses as Storm Henk hits London
