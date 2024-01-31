Katherine Ryan makes ‘British’ complaint as she struggles to ‘acclimatise’ to UK

Comedian Katherine Ryan has opened up on making what she describes as a “very British” complaint.

The comedian, who moved to the UK from Canada in 2008, admitted she is yet to “fully acclimatise” to the UK culture, but proceeded to tell of a recent complaint she made which felt very “British”.

The 40-year-old said she had a bad experience with a takeaway recently, yet still gave it five stars when doing a review.

In an Instagram video, posted on Tuesday (30 January), she revealed that despite the good rating she received, she left a comment underneath.

She said: “I felt that was very British of me.

“Similarly if I get bad service in a restaurant, I always tip.”