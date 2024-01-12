Katherine Ryan speaks out amid Jo Koy Golden Globes backlash

Katherine Ryan has defended Golden Globes host Jo Koy after some of his jokes failed to impress at this year’s star-studded ceremony.

The comedian said: “You have to go in truly annihilating this audience or don’t do the gig.

Speaking in her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, which she shared on Instagram on Thursday (11 January), the 40-year-old claimed the jokes go through different commissioners.

She said: “At the end of the day you’re wearing 50 million pounds worth of diamonds and an Oscar de la Renta dress. You can laugh at yourself for one night.”