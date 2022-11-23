Katherine Ryan: It’s ‘open secret’ that prominent TV personality is a sexual predator

Katherine Ryan has suggested the behaviour of an alleged sexual predator in the entertainment industry is an “open secret”.

Speaking to Louis Theroux, the comedian explained that while “no one has perpetrated any sexual assaults against me”, she called out the person’s “predatory” behaviour on set.

“This person, I believe very strongly – many people believe very strongly – is an open secret, is a perpetrator of sexual assault,” Ryan said.

“I, in front of loads of people, in the format of the show said to this person’s face that they are a predator.”

