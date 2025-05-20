Katy Perry paused her live show to jokingly "accuse" one of her fans of sending private messages to her husband, Orlando Bloom.

The singer, 40, was performing at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise Valley on Saturday, 17 May, when she stopped mid-way through her set and crouched down to address a concert-goer.

"I know why you're here. Listen, if you keep DM-ing my man... you've been doing it for months, ever since the residency," the singer said.

"I’m his, he’s mine," Perry said, serving as a segue for her next song "I'm His, He's Mine."