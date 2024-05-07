Katy Perry breaks silence on viral AI Met Gala photographs

Katy Perry has responded to AI videos of her which appeared to show the Firework singer at the 2024 Met Gala.

The 39-year-old has confirmed she didn’t attend fashion’s biggest night on Monday (6 May) and that the photograph of her in a rose-adorned gown was fake.

The singer posted the photo on Instagram to her 207 million followers.

The caption reads: "Couldn't make it to the MET, had to work."

She also included screenshots of text messages from her mother, who had thought the images were of her daughter at the gala.