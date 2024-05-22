Kendall Jenner speaks out on being labelled ‘boring’ Kardashian sister

Kendall Jenner has responded to being branded the “boring one” out of all the Kardashian sisters.

The 28-year-old addresses the claims in a teaser forThe Kardashians season five.

Speaking to the camera, she says: “I want to say something. I watch the show back and I’m just like, I talk about the same thing over and over again.

“But I’m not boring, and ask any one of my best friends, I am a good time.”

Season five of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on Thursday 23 May.