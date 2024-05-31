Khloe Kardashian says she is ‘exhausted’ from raising two children without a nanny

Khloe Kardashian says she is “exhausted” looking after her two children without a live-in nanny.

The 39-year-old, who shares six-year-old daughter True and one-year-old son Tatum with ex-partner Tristian Thompson, opened up about her struggles on Thursday’s (30 May) episode of The Kardashians.

Talking to her sister Kourtney Kardashian, she said: “I don’t have a nanny at night, so I might have to change or have someone available.

“I make all of their lunches, their breakfasts, I do everything.”

Speaking to the camera, she later says: “I love my routine, I love being with my kids, but being a parent is hard.”