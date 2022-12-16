LadBaby have teamed up with Martin Lewis to rework Band Aid’s iconic Christmas song, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”

The money-saving guru and the husband and wife duo are raising money for families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Half of the money raised will go to the Trussell Trust, a food bank charity, with the rest going to the Band Aid Trust.

“I suspect there are many people who hate that concept of me singing and don’t like novelty songs - in that case, just donate to the charity,” Mr Lewis said.

