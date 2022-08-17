Adele: Singer says Las Vegas shows were cancelled as they had “no soul”

Adele has revealed the reasons why her Las Vegas residency shows were postponed.

The singer, 34, was due to begin a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on 21 January, ending in April.

Adele postponed the shows the day before the opening night, and told fans that it was not ready.

Speaking to ELLE, the star said that the shows were postponed because they had “no soul.”

“The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy,” Adele said.

Sign up for our newsletters.