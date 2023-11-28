Strictly’s Layton and Nikita react after making the bottom two for first time

After making the bottom two for the first time, Strictly Come Dancing’s Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin gave their thoughts after winning their dance-off.

The pair gave their reactions to the moment they got red-lighted, on Strictly It Takes Two on Tuesday night (28 November).

“As soon as I had my little moment, Nikita came in and gave me a little pep talk. I just went into my dressing room and just had ten minutes, and right, game face on,” Layton told Fleur.