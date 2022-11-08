Harry Potter and Carry On star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips has died aged 98.

The actor – known for lending his voice to the Sorting Hat in JK Rowling’s famous franchise – passed away on Monday (7 November).

Phillips had been struggling with illness for some time and previously survived two strokes.

“I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman,” his wife Zara Carr, 63, said in a statement.

“He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went.”

