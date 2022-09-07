Lewis Capaldi reveals Tourette's syndrome diagnosis

Lewis Capaldi has shared that he has been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome.

The singer, 25, made the announcement via a livestream on Instagram, explaining that his tics - involuntary sounds or movements - appear in the form of shoulder twitches.

"I have Tourette's, I've always had it, apparently," Mr Capaldi said.

"I do the shoulder twitch quite a lot. And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, 'why is he twitching?', which is fine. Curiosity is fine."

