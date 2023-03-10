Lewis Capaldi announces Netflix documentary in very creative way

Lewis Capaldi has announced his new Netflix documentary by dressing up as iconic characters from the some of the streaming service’s television series.

In the film, How I’m Feeling Now, the “Forget Me” singer returns to his parents’ house in Scotland to work on his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

To celebrate its upcoming release on 5 April, Capaldi donned costumes inspired by the likes of Bridgerton and Orange is the New Black.

“Pretty terrified for everyone to see this if I’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it,” Capaldi said.

