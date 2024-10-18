Liam Payne’s hometown residents compared him to Elvis Presley as they mourned the One Direction star after his death aged 31.

The “Teardrops” singer died in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, 16 October, after falling from the balcony of his hotel room.

Payne was born in Wolverhampton and attended school at St Peter’s Collegiate Academy.

Reflecting on his death, residents Anthony and Ginny said: “There won’t be another Liam... It’s like when Elvis went.”

“I don’t think they’ve got enough support when they go into the [music] business from a young age.”