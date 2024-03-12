Lily Allen: I love my children but they ruined my career

Singer Lily Allen says her children “totally ruined” her pop career as she admitted, “women can’t have it all”.

The 38-year-old, who has two daughters, said she believes women have to decide whether to put their children or career first.

In an interview with Miquita Oliver for a Radio Times podcast released today (12 March), the singer said: “My children ruined my career. I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop-stardom, they totally ruined it,

“I get really annoyed when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t.”