Lily Moore performs single ‘Everybody’s Falling In Love’ at Montreux Jazz Festival

Singer Lily Moore performed her single “Everybody’s Falling In Love” in an exclusive session at the Montreux Jazz Festival for Music Box.

Lily performed the track from her EP Before I Change My Mind Again ahead of her performance at the legendary music festival that The Independent was official media partner for the 2023 festival. Montreux enjoyed a year of record attendance across its 16 days, with the likes of Mark Ronson, Marcus Miller and Bob Dylan performing.

For more Music Box, check out Independent TV across desktop, mobile and connected TV.