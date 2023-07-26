Legendary jazz artist Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival

Legendary artist Marcus Miller gave a very special performance of “Detroit“ at the Montreux Jazz Festival. Miller’s bass playing skill has seen him play with the likes of Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Luther Vandross and this intimate performance shows his phenomenal talent.

Miller performed his Music Box session between performances at the legendary music festival that The Independent was media partner of and which saw Nile Rodgers and Chic headline on the closing night of the 16 dates.

