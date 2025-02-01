Coleen Nolan wipes away tears as sister Linda Nolan laid to rest in pink coffin

Singer Linda Nolan was brought to her funeral in a pink sparkly coffin as a large crowd of family and friends gathered.

Members of the public applauded as the hearse carrying the coffin arrived at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool on Saturday (1 February) with her sisters Anne, Maureen, Coleen and Denise walking towards the church with other family members.

Loose Women panellist Coleen, 59, wiped a tear from her eye.

The family wore black but some had pink ribbons pinned to their outfits or carried pink handbags.

They lined the path as the coffin, topped with a floral arrangement, was carried into the church as Faith Hill song There You’ll Be was played.