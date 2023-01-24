Brendan Fraser addresses audience ahead of The Mummy screening at London cinema

Brendan Fraser stunned cinemagoers in London when he turned up ahead of a screening for a double bill of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns.

The franchise star, 54, made a short speech at The Prince Charles Theatre last Friday night.

“I am proud to stand before you tonight,” Fraser told the audience.

“This is a film that was made in Britain. You should know that! Even the second one, too. Be proud. Thank you for being here.”

