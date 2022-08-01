Tony Hawk turns up to London pub to perform with Tony Hawk cover band

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk surprised punters at an east London pub by turning up to perform with a Tony Hawk cover band.

The group, named The 900, markets itself on being the UK’s “first and only Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater cover band” and often rock out to songs that have been featured on the soundtrack of the video games.

In a video shared by Isabel Davies, Hawk can be seen on stage belting out the bangers alongside the band.

