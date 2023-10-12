Lorraine Kelly admitted she “felt let down” on Captain Tom’s behalf, after it was revealed his family pocketed a reported £800,000 from the sale of his books.

The television presenter shared a trailer of Captain Tom’s family’s interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV which airs on Thursday night.

Lorraine said: “She (his daughter) talks about some of the controversies that have surrounded the money raised in his name, including how the family kepr £800,000 from the books Captain Tom wrote before he died.

“They say he wanted the family to keep the profits, it will be interesting to tune into that. I am sure I am not the only one that just feels a bit let down on his behalf. Do you know what I mean?”