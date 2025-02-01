Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:36
Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu angrily throws her drink at Curtis Pritchard as she ends relationship
Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu angrily threw her drink at Curtis Pritchard after branding him a “liar” and ending their relationship.
Things came to a head during Friday night’s (31 January) episode of All Stars, when Curtis told the 30-year-old that he hadn’t been entirely honest with her and had an interest in getting to know bombshell Danielle Sellers.
Curtis told the former Big Brother star: “I feel like I've not been a thousand percent honest with you. I do really like you. I didn't expect someone to come in and confuse the situation slightly.”
Reacting angrily following a lengthy discussion, Ekin-Su then launched her drink at her former flame.
