A Love Island star feared he would die after suffering an allergic reaction during a flight to Dubai.

Jack Fowler was rushed to hospital after being given a cashew nut curry meal by a flight attendant on Emirates Airline, despite claiming he had informed staff of his allergy several times.

Within seconds his throat closed up and he began to struggle to breathe.

Jack was given five tanks of oxygen and had to administer his Adrenaline Pen.

Sharing footage of the terrifying incident on Instagram on Monday (17 June), Jack said: “I told the flight supervisor ‘If you don’t land this plane soon, I will die on this plane’. This then lead to the pilot speeding up the journey.

The Independent has contacted Emirates for a response.