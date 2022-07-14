Love Island: Jacques offered welfare support by former rugby club after exit

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has visited his former rugby club, who offered him welfare support after his exit from the villa.

The 23-year-old Castleford Tigers player from Barrow-in-Furness left the show on Tuesday’s episode (12 July).

He was coupled up with Paige Thorne, 24, a paramedic from Swansea.

A statement from Castleford Tigers on Wednesday confirmed that O’Neill had visited the club that day and was welcome to receive support from their welfare officer should he need it.

