Marks & Spencer has claimed that its new lingerie range was inspired by the global movement against racism sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

The retail giant has launched a neutrals lingerie range that offers more colours for women of different ethnicities.

“We got feedback that we just weren’t doing a good enough job on colour,” Laura Charles, M&S lingerie director, says in the promotional video.

“The horrific death of George Floyd and the global conversation on race, equality and unconscious bias really spurred us on to go harder and faster.”

The claim saw the retailer receive criticism on social media.