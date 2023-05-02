Chris Pratt praises ‘beautiful, painful’ new Guardians of the Galaxy film

Chris Pratt has described Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as a "really special, beautiful, painful" film as he spoke about the bittersweet, unrequited love between his character Peter Quill and Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana.

In Marvel's latest film, Quill struggles when he meets a version of Gamora who died in Avengers: Infinity War.

"Rarely or never, as far I know, has there been a story of someone who's mourning the death of somebody while looking directly into the eyes of the person they're mourning," Pratt said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.