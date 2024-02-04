Davina McCall gobsmacked as Masked Singer’s Dippy Egg revealed to be friend

Davina McCall was shocked as The Masked Singer’s Dippy Egg was revealed to be her co-host on Saturday’s (3 February) episode.

The presenter, 56, screamed and jumped up from the panel as the character was unveiled.

Appearing to hold back tears, she said: “This is the best surprise, better than any birthday. I love this man.

“We’ve been working together for thirteen years and I can not believe I didn’t recognise your voice, I didn’t recognise your singing voice. I know your singing voice. This is insane.”

Maypole was also unmasked on Saturday, revealed to be Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton.