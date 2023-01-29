Katherine Ryan’s toddler son has hilariously blunt reaction to Masked Singer reveal

Katherine Ryan’s toddler son appeared disappointed upon realising his famous mum was behind the ‘Pigeon’ character on The Masked Singer.

19-month-old Fred has been making fans laugh with his response, which the comedian posted on social media with the caption, ‘Tough crowd’.

“who’s that?”, the 39-year-old asks him in the clip, to which he responded: “Mama”, as he stares at the TV, before walking off.

‘Pigeon’ gave a rendition of Cheryl’s ‘Fight For This Love’ in the face-off against ‘Jacket Potato’ - who is yet to be unmasked.

