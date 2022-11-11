Boy George tells Matt Hancock he’s ‘never voted Tory’ in middle of eating trial

Boy George picked the perfect moment to let Matt Hancock know he’s “never voted Tory” - in the middle of an I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! eating trial.

The pair sat down at the jungle’s “La Cucaracha Cafe” and were forced to chow down on a range of disgusting delicacies including kangaroo penis and raw fish eyes.

As George finished drinking a glassful of fermented duck egg, he turned to Hancock and said: “Is now a good time to tell you I’ve never voted Tory?”

“That’s not news, George,” the MP replied.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.