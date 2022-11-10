ITV have released a preview of tonight’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! featuring Matt Hancock tackling a “terrifying” underwater bushtucker trial.

The Tory MP can be seen swimming around in an imposing structure full of creepy crawlies as he tries to win meals for camp.

In the teaser, he grabs a star from a box full of crawdads before coming up for air as Ant and Dec offer their encouragement.

Hancock was told he would be taking on “Tentacles of Terror” at the end of Wednesday night’s episode, following a public vote.

