Iain Lee, speaking from his experience in the jungle, reckons Matt Hancock “will be seen for what he is” on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Hancock had his Tory whip suspended for joining the cast of the ITV reality show, and his casting has raised many eyebrows.

“When you’re in the jungle, you are being filed 24/7, there’s almost nowhere to hide from the cameras ... you forget that you’re being filmed,” Lee told LBC.

“You’re kind of naked in there,” he shared, adding “people see you for what you really are.”

Sign up for our newsletters.