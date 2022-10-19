Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claims

Meghan Markle’s former Deal or No Deal co-star Claudia Jordan has taken to Instagram to respond to the Duchess of Sussex’s claim that women were treated like “bimbos” on the show.

The royal said she was “reduced to a bimbo” during her time on the show before she left in 2006, adding she was “forced to be all looks” with no substance.

Ms Jordan said Deal or No Deal “never treated them like bimbos” and gave them “so many opportunities.”

“It was a step on the ladder I’ve been ascending on for 25 years that paid all my bills.”

