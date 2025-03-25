Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow address feud in surprise video

Meghan Markle has addressed her rumoured feud with Gwyneth Paltrow by making a surprise appearance in one of the actress’s Instagram videos.

Responding to a question from a fan about the pair’s supposed ‘beef’, Paltrow is seen telling the camera: “I genuinely do not understand this at all - do you understand this?,” before panning to a shrugging Meghan sitting next to her at a kitchen table, as the pair then burst into laughter.

The clip comes after days of speculation over whether Gwyneth was parodying Markle in a recent video which showed her making breakfast in a style similar to the Duchess of Sussex’s heavily-panned Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan.