Mel B makes guilty admission as she reveals what Spice Girls buy her for Christmas

Spice Girl Mel B has revealed some of the “thoughtful” gifts her bandmates buy her for Christmas.

The 48-year-old admitted that while some of the group buy her presents, she doesn’t get them anything.

Appearing on Channel 4’s Late Night Lycett on Thursday (21 December), the singer said: “Mel C always sends a massive hamper and it’s full of my favourite things like wine and candles, like really thought out.

“I think she (Geri Halliwell) sends me a stone. A brown stone,” she added.

The Scary Spice singer admitted she now feels bad for not getting the rest of the group anything.