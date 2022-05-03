Blake Lively has cemented herself as one of the best-dressed stars on the 2022 Met Galared carpet after changing her outfit just moments after arriving.

On Monday, the Gossip Girl star, who is a co-chair of this year’s event, arrived on the red carpet steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The moment saw a sweet reaction from Reynolds, who was captured looking on, clapping and smiling as his wife changed outfits on the iconic Met steps.

