Michael J Fox opens up on Parkinson’s diagnosis after documentary nominated for Bafta

Michael J Fox has opened up about his Parkinson’s diagnosis ahead of the release of a new documentary about his life.

The Back to the Future star, 62, was diagnosed with the progressive neurological condition, in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, in 1991.

An Apple TV+ documentary released in 2023, which explores his career and his life with the disease, has been nominated for a Bafta.

In an interview with the BBC broadcast on Tuesday, 6 February, the actor described his condition as the “gift that keeps on taking.”