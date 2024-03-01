Millie Bobbie Brown reveals Jake Bongiovi’s proposal almost ended in disaster

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has revealed how her engagement to fiance Jake Bongiovi nearly ended in disaster.

The 20-year-old appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (29 February) to promote her new Netflix film Damsel, when she told her engagement story for the first time.

The Stranger Things star revealed the unusual way her fiance, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, popped the question while they were diving, but then revealed how he dropped the ring.