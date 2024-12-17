Independent TV
Mishal Husain’s final message to BBC Radio 4 listeners after 11 years on air
Mishal Husain bid farewell to listeners on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after broadcasting for the news show for the last 11 years.
Husain first joined the BBC in 1998 but will now be moving to Bloomberg to host a new interview series and be editor-at-large of its revamped Weekend Edition.
Speaking on Tuesday (17 December) the BBC legend asked listeners for forgiveness and offered her thanks: “My heartfelt thanks go to all my BBC colleagues across the UK and around the world and to you, wherever you are listening from, for your time and your trust.”
She closed out her final show with the 1967 song ‘Daydream Believer’ by British band The Monkees.
