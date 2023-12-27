Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s luxurious Christmas holiday to Maldives

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have shared a glimpse into their luxury Christmas holiday in The Maldives.

The social media influencer and boxer jetted off in style on Boxing Day (26 December) with their daughter Bambi, who turns one in January.

The couple, who met on Love Island, were planning on jetting off to The Maldives to spend some quality time together alone. However, they were beginning to feel uncomfortable with the idea of spending time on the island without their young daughter.