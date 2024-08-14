Molly Mae-Hague reveals why she believed Tommy Fury relationship would last forever in a resurfaced clip following their sudden split.

Molly-Mae confirmed the break-up from fiancé Tommy in an Instagram post on Wednesday (14 August).

In a resurfaced clip from the 25-year-old’s Diary of a CEO interview back in 2021, the influencer said she thought their relationship would “last forever”, stating “trust” was the key part.

She said: “We have that complete and utter trust in one another and in a relationship, that’s all you need to survive.”